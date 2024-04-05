Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 8.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

BATS:NOCT opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

