Crown Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $859,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

