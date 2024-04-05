Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Crown Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

