Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 644,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

KJUL opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

