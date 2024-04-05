Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.