Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 1.48% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

NJAN stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

