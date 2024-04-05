Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 8.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.