First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IYW opened at $132.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.