Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,259 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

