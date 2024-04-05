AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

