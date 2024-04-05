Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Paul Badawi Sells 12,571 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $82,131.72.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

