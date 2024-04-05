Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) Insider John Wood Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT – Get Free Report) insider John Wood acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Rent.com.au Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Rent.com.au Company Profile

Rent.com.au Limited operates a rental property website that focuses on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from agents, landlords, renters, and advertisers. Rent.com.au Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burswood, Australia.

