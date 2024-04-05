Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

