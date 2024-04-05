Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $43.21.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.