Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell Buys 586 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98.

Michael Willard Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linamar alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96.

Linamar Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE LNR opened at C$70.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.35. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 10.0840336 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNR. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Linamar

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.