Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells 1,974 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $30,675.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,073.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Saxe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00.

QuickLogic Stock Down 2.0 %

QUIK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

