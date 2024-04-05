Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

