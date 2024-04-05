RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

