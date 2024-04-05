Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 6,410 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $507,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,494,311 shares in the company, valued at $118,349,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.