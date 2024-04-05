Fortive Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Fortive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.