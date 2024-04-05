Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Backer Marianne De Sells 72,995 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $9.47 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.