Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Backer Marianne De Sells 72,995 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR opened at $9.47 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.