First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,305,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

