First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

