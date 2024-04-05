Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 109,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,917.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPLG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

