VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

BATS HYD opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

