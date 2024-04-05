Michael David Dunn Sells 5,444 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16.

Symbotic Stock Down 5.2 %

SYM opened at $42.29 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

