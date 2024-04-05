Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $104,485.84 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40.
Chewy Price Performance
CHWY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
