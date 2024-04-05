Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $104,485.84 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.

On Friday, February 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.