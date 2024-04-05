Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

