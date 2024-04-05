Insider Buying: Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) Insider Purchases A$31,240.00 in Stock

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Baker purchased 220,000 shares of Arovella Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,240.00 ($20,285.71).
Arovella Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Arovella Therapeutics
