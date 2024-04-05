Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 8,374 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 740,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 168,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153,499 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 225,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,324,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389,561 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

