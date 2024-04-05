Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $342.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $470.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

