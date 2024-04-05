Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $53,840.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,189,634.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.
Citi Trends Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on Citi Trends
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citi Trends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.