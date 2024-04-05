Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $53,840.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,678,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,189,634.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

