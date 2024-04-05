Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.

Ouster Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

