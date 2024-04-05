Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,416.00.
Ouster Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUST
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.