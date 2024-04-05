Stephens Upgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $285.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

