Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $97,950.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.0 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

