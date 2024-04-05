Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microvast
Microvast Stock Down 8.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Microvast by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.