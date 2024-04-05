Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Oppenheimer

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Stock Down 8.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

MVST stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Microvast by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.