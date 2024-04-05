Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $50.48 on Monday. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

