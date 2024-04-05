Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 2,373 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transcat stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

