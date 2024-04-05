The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

