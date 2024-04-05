BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $110.00 at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TheStreet cut BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BRP by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BRP by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 3,269.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

