Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

KEY stock opened at C$35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.76.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9086433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

