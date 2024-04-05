GitLab’s (GTLB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of GTLB opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,851,137 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 162,369 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

