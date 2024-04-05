Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

