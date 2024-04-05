Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -534.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvei by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 255,365 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Nuvei by 39.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

