McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.88.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $12,392,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.