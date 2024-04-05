Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $357,576.18 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRM opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

