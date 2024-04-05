Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Grindr Stock Up 1.0 %
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Grindr
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
