PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

