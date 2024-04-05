Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of -317.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.