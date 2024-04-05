TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) CEO Sells $643,125.00 in Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.24 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

