Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $701,600.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
