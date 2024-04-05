Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $701,600.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.